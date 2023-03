The main square is a showcase of fine Arab architecture, including the Mosque of Emir Fakhreddine Maan, built in 1493, and, behind it, a cobbler's souq housing touristy shops. Above and behind the souq is a beautiful silk khan built in 1595 that now houses a cultural centre. Nearby are the buildings that once housed a Jesuit school and a synagogue, as well as the Palace of the poet Nicolas El Turq, which has a cafe on its ground floor.