When the glaciers receded at the end of the last Ice Age, the crescent-shaped Abava Valley was born. Gnarled oaks and idyllic villages dot the gushing stream, luring city slickers away for a day of unhurried scenery. Most people come here to see Kurzeme's gem, Kuldīga, but the other two towns on the way to it are worth at a least a short stopover. This area is best explored by private vehicle. Canoeing down the Abava is another option.