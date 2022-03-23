Located 1.5km south of the centre, this open-air art extravaganza was founded by Ojars Feldbergs, a Latvian sculptor. Pedvāle showcases over 100 thought…
Abava River Valley
When the glaciers receded at the end of the last Ice Age, the crescent-shaped Abava Valley was born. Gnarled oaks and idyllic villages dot the gushing stream, luring city slickers away for a day of unhurried scenery. Most people come here to see Kurzeme's gem, Kuldīga, but the other two towns on the way to it are worth at a least a short stopover. This area is best explored by private vehicle. Canoeing down the Abava is another option.
Explore Abava River Valley
- PPedvāle Art Park
Located 1.5km south of the centre, this open-air art extravaganza was founded by Ojars Feldbergs, a Latvian sculptor. Pedvāle showcases over 100 thought…
- DDoll Garden
Latvia's answer to the Chinese terracotta army is entirely comprised of straw-filled unarmed civilians. Local folk artist Daina Kučera has filled a…
- WWooden Toy Museum
Well, this one is way cooler than just another small collection of toys from around the world. The owner, drawing teacher Andris Millers, makes mind…
- SSabile Synagogue
The imposing 1890 synagogue that hasn't seen any services since the Jewish population was killed in the Holocaust is being restored so it can be…
- VVīnakalns
Vīnakalns (Wine Hill), located on a tiny mound just 200m from the tourist office, started operating during the 13th century and was resurrected in the…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Abava River Valley.
See
Pedvāle Art Park
Located 1.5km south of the centre, this open-air art extravaganza was founded by Ojars Feldbergs, a Latvian sculptor. Pedvāle showcases over 100 thought…
See
Doll Garden
Latvia's answer to the Chinese terracotta army is entirely comprised of straw-filled unarmed civilians. Local folk artist Daina Kučera has filled a…
See
Wooden Toy Museum
Well, this one is way cooler than just another small collection of toys from around the world. The owner, drawing teacher Andris Millers, makes mind…
See
Sabile Synagogue
The imposing 1890 synagogue that hasn't seen any services since the Jewish population was killed in the Holocaust is being restored so it can be…
See
Vīnakalns
Vīnakalns (Wine Hill), located on a tiny mound just 200m from the tourist office, started operating during the 13th century and was resurrected in the…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Abava River Valley
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.