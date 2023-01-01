Historical, Vintage & Classic Cars Museum

Gearheads won't believe their eyes walking into this exhibition of perfectly polished mint-condition vintage cars covering more than a century of motoring history. See two 1950s Chrysler Imperial models, one used by former US president Eisenhower and the other by Queen Elizabeth. There's also an Aston Martin DB5, which the museum claims was used in the James Bond film Goldfinger despite international reports indicating the original vehicle is still missing after being stolen from a Florida airport hangar in 1997.

Other impressive vehicles include a rare 1956 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud used by the emir of Kuwait.