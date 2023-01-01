Al Qurain Martyrs’ Museum

In the residential suburb of Qurain, this excellent small museum is a sobering memorial to a cell of young Kuwaitis who tried to resist Iraqi arrest in February 1991. The house, still in its post-attack state (fully supported with beams) has the bullet holes and signs of destruction caused by grenades and a tank. Signs show where the Kuwaitis fought and hid during the siege. An exhibition displays the weapons used in the battle, including kalashnikovs, tanks and shotguns.

Allow at least half an hour to visit. It's around a 20-minute taxi ride southeast of the city centre, or bus 101 stops within a 10-minute walk of the museum. Although signposted with brown signs, it's difficult to find the exact location. Locals should be able to point you in the right direction.