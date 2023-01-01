KOC Oil Display Center

In this self-congratulatory introduction to the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and the country's oil business, bilingual display boards provide an intro to everything from how to dig for oil and trap it to how to transport it. A walk-through tunnel exhibit explains 'The Catastrophe' of 1991 – when Kuwait's oil fields were ignited and became a thick black sky, with sooty rain. Although interesting, the KOC Ahmad Al Jaber Oil & Gas Exhibition nearby has made this smaller exhibit seem redundant.