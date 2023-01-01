KOC Ahmad Al Jaber Oil & Gas Exhibition

Costing around KD18 million (US$59 million) to build, the most recent Kuwait Oil Company exhibition teaches visitors about Kuwait's biggest business. Nine galleries cover themes of oil geology, exploration, extraction and exportation, plus Kuwaiti history and the devastating environmental consequences of burning oil. There are also interactive boards, plus an exciting 15-minute 4D film, with pyrotechnics and surround sound. A viewing gallery offers binoculars looking out onto Kuwait's oil fields. Free tours run every 30 minutes and take 1½ hours.