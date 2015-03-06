Kosovo Classic Multi-day Tour from Pristina

Day 1: Pristina Airport – PrizrenYou will be welcomed at Pristina Airport and transferred to Prizren, one of the most beautiful towns in Kosovo where you will stay for 2 nights. Day 2: PrizrenPrizren the second largest city in the country and is a beautiful city situated in southern Kosovo close to the border with Albania. It is a historic city known for its arts and crafts, something which becomes obvious as soon as you approach the town centre. Day 3: Prizren – Rahovec – Mirusha Waterfalls – Decan – GjakovaFrom Prizren, we start with a visit at the 'Bodrumi i Vjeter' winery for a tour of Kosovo’s oldest winery and a taste of some of its best wines. Afterwards, proceed to the beautiful Mirusha waterfalls. Next is the Monastery complex of Decani considered the largest Medieval church in the Balkans, part of UNESCO. After the visit, proceed to Gjakova which has a Grand Bazaar thought to be the oldest in Kosovo. Day 4: Gjakova – Peja – Prekaz – Vushtrri – Mitrovica – PristinaAfter early breakfast, continue to visit another very important religious complex, the Patriarchate of Peja constructed in the XIII century, part of UNESCO. After visiting the complex we continue on to Vushtrri to visit the old castle in the middle of town and the old Stone Bridge. We visit monumental complex of the Jashari family, at Prekaz. Further north in Mitrovica we visit the Bridge of division. Continue to the capital Pristina, with a visit to the symbolic grave of Sultan Murad I, and the monument of Battle of Kosovo. We arrive in Pristina with a walk through the main pedestrian area, the 'Mother Teresa' Square, the National Library and the 'New Born' monument which symbolizes the birth of this new state. Day 5: Pristina – Gracanica – Ulpiana – Novoberda – Letnica – Gadima - PristinaWe start with a walk to the Ethnographic Museum, Pristina. At Gracanica we visit the superb 14th century Orthodox Church, protected by UNESCO. Close-by lay the remains of ancient Ulpiana the capital of the Roman province of Dardania. Continue on towards Novoberda to visit its panoramic Medieval castle. Letnica is a village formally home to a Croatian minority in Kosovo, famous for its white washed church and a 400 years old blackened wood statue of the Virgin Mary, carved in the style of Michelangelo, known as 'Black Madonna'. After the visit, return to Pristina with a stop at the Gadima cave which is 1200 meter long, also known as the Marble cave due its marble like colors full of crystallized stalagmites. Day 6: Pristina – AirportAfter breakfast we visit two Ottoman period mosques of Pristina. After these visits depart to airport.