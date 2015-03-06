Welcome to Pristina
Outside the crowded city centre, with its international restaurants and smart cafes, you'll find yourself in the quaint Turkic hillside neighbourhoods that have defined the city for centuries, where the call to prayer still sounds from minarets overlooking the city's terracotta roofs and where the bustling bazaar remains the focal point of daily life.
Kosovo Day Trip: Pristina and Prizren Tour from Skopje
Tour starts with pick up from your hotel in Skopje, traveling to Pristina where you will meet your local guide.Firstly you will visit the monastery of Gracanica and after that you will arrive in Pristina. Here you will take a tour and see: the Kosova National Library that represents a modern architectural design, the Mother Teresa statue – born Gonxhe Bojaxhiu-, George Kastrioti Skanderbeg statue, Open Air Archeological Park with artifacts from Neolithic period, the Kosova Museum that was built by Austrians for the Turkish army in 1898 and has an extensive collection of archaeological and ethnological artifacts including the Neolithic Goddesses on a Throne terracotta; Çarshi Mosque which is Pristina oldest building constructed on 15th century by Turkish Sultan Bajazit; the Academy Building which is a 19th century Ottoman konak style private houses; the Clock Tower, a 26 meter high built by Jashar Pasha on 1764; the Fatih Mosque or Imperial Mosque built on 1461 under the Turkish Sultan Mehmed II Fatih; The Great Hammam bath complex built in 1470 and graced with 15 domes with small holes to let light stream in. Also the ethnographic museum, Emin Gjiku complex is a extremely well preserved building from 18th Century and it’s a the only original building left in old bazaar area. The tour finishes with the visit of Gazimestan Tower.You continue to Prizren. Here you will do a walking tour which includes the attractive Ottoman Old Town, known for its gold and silver filigree craftsmen, the hammam, the museum of Prizren League, the Helveti Tekke, Sinia Pasha Mosque and the church of Our Lady of Ljevis. Prizren has the largest number of preserved Ottoman buildings in Kosovo, so simply wandering the old cobbled streets admiring the town houses, mosques and tekkes is a delight. After little break for resting, you will return in Skopje.
Pristina Half-day Walking Tour
After breakfast, take a walk through Pristina, exploring its main attractions in the city centre and surroundings including the Mother Teresa Boulevard, the monument of Scanderbeg (Albanian National Hero), the Clock Tower, Kosovo Government buildings and the 'New Born' monument which is becoming the symbol of this new state. Of particular interest are the Ottoman period mosques of Prishtina with probably the most beautiful, being the Fatih Mosque dating back to 1461 during the golden era of Sultan Mehmet II. Its huge ceiling domed cupola crowns a splendidly painted floral interior of Arabesque design. Nearby is Pristina's oldest building, the Çarshia Mosque completed in 1389. We end our tour with a visit to the Ethnographic Museum situated in a typical Ottoman architecture house, beautifully stocked with original artefacts which testify to the traditions and way of living of the people in Kosovo.
Private Full Day Trip to Pristina and Prizren from Skopje
Our driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car/minivan and take you to Kosovo. The first stop, just before arriving to Pristina, is the beautiful 14th century Gracanica Monastery. The tour continues to Pristina, with a sightseeing tour of Pristina where you will be able to see the Cathedral Mother Teresa, the Pristina University and National Library of Pristina, the Scenderbeg Square and statue, followed by a walk through Nane Theresa pedestrian, the Old Bazaar and the Ethnographic museum – Emin Gjaku. After a lunch break, in the afternoon, the tour continues to the picturesque, small town Prizren to see part of the rich cultural heritage of the town. The guide will lead you through the town to see the Stone Bridge, the medieval St. George church, the Catholic church, Sinan Pasha Mosque, Bajrakli Mosque, the Hammam, the house of Prizren League, through the many craft shops of which the golden and silver felegree work stand out to be recognized as real masterpieces of the craftsmen in Prizren.Some of the places you will most likely pass: Gracanica Monastery Cathedral Mother Teresa University of Pristina National Library Skenderbeg square Nena Teresa pedestrian Carshi Mosque The old bazaar Ethnographic museum -Emin Gjaku NEWBORN monument the Stone Bridge St. George church the Catholic church Sinan Pasha Mosque Bajrakli Mosque the Hammam the House of Prizren League the Shadervan square
Kosovo Classic Multi-day Tour from Pristina
Day 1: Pristina Airport – PrizrenYou will be welcomed at Pristina Airport and transferred to Prizren, one of the most beautiful towns in Kosovo where you will stay for 2 nights. Day 2: PrizrenPrizren the second largest city in the country and is a beautiful city situated in southern Kosovo close to the border with Albania. It is a historic city known for its arts and crafts, something which becomes obvious as soon as you approach the town centre. Day 3: Prizren – Rahovec – Mirusha Waterfalls – Decan – GjakovaFrom Prizren, we start with a visit at the 'Bodrumi i Vjeter' winery for a tour of Kosovo’s oldest winery and a taste of some of its best wines. Afterwards, proceed to the beautiful Mirusha waterfalls. Next is the Monastery complex of Decani considered the largest Medieval church in the Balkans, part of UNESCO. After the visit, proceed to Gjakova which has a Grand Bazaar thought to be the oldest in Kosovo. Day 4: Gjakova – Peja – Prekaz – Vushtrri – Mitrovica – PristinaAfter early breakfast, continue to visit another very important religious complex, the Patriarchate of Peja constructed in the XIII century, part of UNESCO. After visiting the complex we continue on to Vushtrri to visit the old castle in the middle of town and the old Stone Bridge. We visit monumental complex of the Jashari family, at Prekaz. Further north in Mitrovica we visit the Bridge of division. Continue to the capital Pristina, with a visit to the symbolic grave of Sultan Murad I, and the monument of Battle of Kosovo. We arrive in Pristina with a walk through the main pedestrian area, the 'Mother Teresa' Square, the National Library and the 'New Born' monument which symbolizes the birth of this new state. Day 5: Pristina – Gracanica – Ulpiana – Novoberda – Letnica – Gadima - PristinaWe start with a walk to the Ethnographic Museum, Pristina. At Gracanica we visit the superb 14th century Orthodox Church, protected by UNESCO. Close-by lay the remains of ancient Ulpiana the capital of the Roman province of Dardania. Continue on towards Novoberda to visit its panoramic Medieval castle. Letnica is a village formally home to a Croatian minority in Kosovo, famous for its white washed church and a 400 years old blackened wood statue of the Virgin Mary, carved in the style of Michelangelo, known as 'Black Madonna'. After the visit, return to Pristina with a stop at the Gadima cave which is 1200 meter long, also known as the Marble cave due its marble like colors full of crystallized stalagmites. Day 6: Pristina – AirportAfter breakfast we visit two Ottoman period mosques of Pristina. After these visits depart to airport.
Pristina Full-day Tour
After breakfast we take a drive just outside of Pristina to visit the Battle of Kosovo monument dedicated to the battle of 1389 between a Balkan Alliance force led by Serbian prince Lazar against an Ottoman army led by Sultan Murad I. The battle was fierce and both leaders of the armies were killed in the battle. Then continue further to visit the monument as well as the Tomb of Sulltan Murad. At Gracanica, a few kilometers from Prishtina, we visit a superb Orthodox Church founded by the Serbian king Stefan Milutin in 1321, a triumph of Byzantine architecture and part of the Kosovo Medieval Monuments protected by UNESCO. Close by, the ancient remains of Ulpiana, a Roman town in the province of Dardania home, also known as Justiniana Secunda, have been unearthed, testimony to Kosovo’s ancient past.After visits return to Pristina where we will walk through the capital exploring its main attractions including the Mother Teresa Square, the Monument of Scanderbeg (Albanian National Hero), the clock tower, Kosovo Government building and the 'New Born' monument which is becoming the symbol of this new state. Of particular interest are the Ottoman period mosques of Prishtina with probably the most beautiful, being the Fatih Mosque dating back to 1461 during the golden era of Sultan Mehmet II. Its huge ceiling domed cupola crowns a splendidly painted floral interior of Arabesque design. Nearby is Pristina's oldest building, the Çarshia Mosque completed in 1389. We end our tour with a visit to the Ethnographic Museum situated in a typical Ottoman architecture house, beautifully stocked with original artefacts which testify to the traditions and way of living of the people in Kosovo.
Discover Kosovo 5 Day Tour
Day 1: Skopje Airport – PrizrenYou will be welcomed at Skopje Airport in Macedonia, and transferred to Prizren, one of the most beautiful towns in Kosovo for the overnight stay. You will be driven through some beautiful natural areas which are a great introduction to Kosovo’s natural landscape. Day 2: Prizren – GjakovaPrizren is the second largest city in the country and is a beautiful city situated on the slopes of the Sharr Mountains. Prizren offers some great religious monuments representing different faiths, with possibly the 14th century Orthodox Church of 'Our Lady of Ljevis' being the most important, becoming part of the UNESCO list. After these visits, proceed to Gjakova which has a Grand Bazaar thought to be the oldest in Kosovo also known as Ҫarshi, full of old houses and shops, a Turkish Bathhouse or Hamam and the 16th century Hadum Aga Mosque. Day 3 Gjakova – Decan – Peja – Gracanica – Ulpjana – PristinaThe Monastery complex of Decani is considered the largest Medieval church in the Balkans and contains the most extensive beautifully preserved fresco decorations, protected by UNESCO. Continue to visit the Patriarchate of Peja constructed in the XIII century. It is composed of three small churches with beautiful frescoes. Gracanica a few kilometres from Pristina, houses a superb 14th century Orthodox Church founded by the Serbian king Stefan Milutin in 1321, considered a triumph of Byzantine architecture. Finally, close by, visit ancient remains of Ulpiana, a Roman town in the province of Dardania also known as Justiniana Secunda, confirming Kosovo’s ancient past. Day 4 PristinaToday, walk through Pristina, exploring its main attractions in the centre and surroundings including: the Mother Teresa Boulevard, the Monument of Scanderbeg (Albanian National Hero), the clock tower, Kosovo Government building and the New Born monument which is becoming the symbol of this new state. Of particular interest are the Ottoman period mosques of Pristina with probably the most beautiful, being the Fatih Mosque dating back to 1461 during the golden era of Sultan Mehmet II. The Ethnographic Museum situated in a typical Ottoman architecture house is beautifully stocked with original artefacts. Outside Pristina we visit the 'Battle of Kosovo' monument. The battle was fierce and both leaders of the armies were killed in the battle. In fact, immediately after, visit the grave or Turbe of Sultan Murad I which is situated only a few kilometers away. Day 5 Pristina – Skopje AirportAfter an early breakfast, be driven to Skopje International Airport in the capital city of nearby Macedonia.