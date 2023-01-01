Newborn Monument

These iconic block letters in downtown Pristina look a bit scrappy and worn these days, but they captured the imagination of the fledgling nation when they were unveiled on 17 February 2008, the day Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia and began its painful (and still incomplete) journey to full international recognition.

The monument is repainted each year in a different style, although at the time of research it was covered in graffiti tags, and it was unclear if that was the art or just straight vandalism!