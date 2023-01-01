National Gallery of Kosovo

This excellent space approaches Kosovan art from a contemporary perspective (don't expect to see paintings from the country's history here) and is worth a look around. Exhibitions change frequently and the gallery space is normally given over to a single artist at any one time. At the time of research, the 'art' included a stable of live cows.

It hosts the annual exhibition for the Muslim Mulliqi Prize, the country's leading contemporary visual arts award, around which an exhibition is created each year, guest-curated by a leading art-world figure.