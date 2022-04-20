Pristina

Overview

Pristina is a fast-changing city that feels full of optimism and potential, even if its traffic-clogged streets and mismatched architectural styles don't make it an obviously attractive place. While the city does have a couple of worthwhile museums and galleries, and serves as a base for interesting nearby sights, for most visitors Pristina is a place where the atmosphere is as much an attraction as any classic tourist sight.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Historically restructured home from the central Balkans. High dynamic range photo.

    Emin Gjiku Ethnographic Museum

    Pristina

    This wonderful annex of the Museum of Kosovo is located in two beautifully preserved Ottoman houses enclosed in a large walled garden. The English…

  • PRISTINA, KOSOVO - JULY 29, 2014: Fatih Mosque is the main city mosque and it is located in the center of the old town. Islam is the main religion in Kosovo.; Shutterstock ID 214757011

    Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque

    Pristina

    The 'imperial mosque', as locals call it, was built on the orders of Mehmed the Conqueror around 1461, and although it was converted to a Catholic church…

  • Street scene in downtown Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo. Many mosques are located in this predominantly Muslim nation.

    Jashar Pasha Mosque

    Pristina

    This mosque, which was fully renovated in 2015 as a gift from the Turkish government, has vibrant interiors that exemplify Turkish baroque style.

  • Museum of Kosovo

    Museum of Kosovo

    Pristina

    Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some…

  • National Gallery of Kosovo

    National Gallery of Kosovo

    Pristina

    This excellent space approaches Kosovan art from a contemporary perspective (don't expect to see paintings from the country's history here) and is worth a…

  • Newborn Monument

    Newborn Monument

    Pristina

    These iconic block letters in downtown Pristina look a bit scrappy and worn these days, but they captured the imagination of the fledgling nation when…

  • National Library

    National Library

    Pristina

    Easily one of Pristina's most notable buildings, the National Library, completed in 1982 by Croatian Andrija Mutnjakovic, has to be seen to be believed …

  • Independence House of Kosovo

    Independence House of Kosovo

    Pristina

    This small house opposite the stadium is devoted to former president Ibrahim Rugova and Kosovo's recent independence movement. English-speaking guides…

