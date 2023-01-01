Emin Gjiku Ethnographic Museum

This wonderful annex of the Museum of Kosovo is located in two beautifully preserved Ottoman houses enclosed in a large walled garden. The English-speaking staff will give you a fascinating tour of both properties and point out the various unique pieces of clothing, weaponry, jewellery and household items on display in each. There's no better introduction to Kosovar culture.

It's not the easiest place to find and it's not always open during stated hours. The best bet is to ask staff at the Museum of Kosovo.