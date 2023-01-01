Museum of Kosovo

Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some wonderful statues and monuments to Dardanian gods and goddesses, plus a large stone relief depicting a Dardanian funeral procession.

Bizarrely, the museum then happily skips some 2000 years of history (because clearly nothing at all of note happened between 200 AD and the modern age!) to move straight onto the 19th century and a collection of military weapons which, if nothing else, illustrates how much our technological knowledge has advanced but our intelligence hasn't…

Most displays are labelled in English, leaflets giving more detail are also available.