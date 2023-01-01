Devil’s Town, in Serbia's deep south, is a cluster of 202 natural stone pyramids looming eerily over bright-red, acidic mineral streams. According to local whispers, the towers – teetering between 2m and 15m in height and topped with creepy volcanic ‘heads’ – were formed after guests at an incestuous wedding were petrified by an offended god.

Devil's Town is easily reached by car; otherwise catch a bus from Niš to Kuršumlija (550RSD, 1¾ hours, six daily) and grab a taxi from there.

There's an on-site restaurant (open from April to October).