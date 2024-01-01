National Library

Pristina

LoginSave

Easily one of Pristina's most notable buildings, the National Library, completed in 1982 by Croatian Andrija Mutnjakovic, has to be seen to be believed (think gelatinous eggs wearing armour). It's in the centre of a pleasant green area, one of the few things approaching a public park in the centre of Pristina.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • A brown bear cools off in a pool at the bear sanctuary near the Badovc lake on August 19, 2015 in Badovc, during a heat wave in Kosovo. AFP PHOTO/ARMEND NIMANI (Photo credit should read ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

    Bear Sanctuary

    5.11 MILES

    In a remote, forested spot beyond the village of Mramor, this sanctuary houses European brown bears that were rescued from captivity by the charity Four…

  • Historically restructured home from the central Balkans. High dynamic range photo.

    Emin Gjiku Ethnographic Museum

    0.79 MILES

    This wonderful annex of the Museum of Kosovo is located in two beautifully preserved Ottoman houses enclosed in a large walled garden. The English…

  • GRACANICA, KOSOVO - JULY 27,2014 - Gracanica is Orthodox monastery located in Kosovo. Gracanica was constructed on the ruins of an older 13th-century church of the Holy Virgin.; Shutterstock ID 209970181

    Gračanica Monastery

    4.49 MILES

    Southeast of Pristina in the Serbian town of Gračanica is the ancient Gračanica Monastery, completed in 1321 by Serbian king Milutin. The monastery, which…

  • The Devil's Town Natural Landmark

    Devil’s Town

    25.37 MILES

    Devil’s Town, in Serbia's deep south, is a cluster of 202 natural stone pyramids looming eerily over bright-red, acidic mineral streams. According to…

  • PRISTINA, KOSOVO - JULY 29, 2014: Fatih Mosque is the main city mosque and it is located in the center of the old town. Islam is the main religion in Kosovo.; Shutterstock ID 214757011

    Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque

    0.7 MILES

    The 'imperial mosque', as locals call it, was built on the orders of Mehmed the Conqueror around 1461, and although it was converted to a Catholic church…

  • Museum of Kosovo

    Museum of Kosovo

    0.6 MILES

    Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some…

  • Gadimë Cave

    Gadimë Cave

    12.59 MILES

    Discovered in 1969, this impressive marble cave is full of quite extraordinary crystallised stalagmites and stalactites that have formed over millions of…

  • Street scene in downtown Pristina, the capitol of Kosovo. Many mosques are located in this predominantly Muslim nation.

    Jashar Pasha Mosque

    0.62 MILES

    This mosque, which was fully renovated in 2015 as a gift from the Turkish government, has vibrant interiors that exemplify Turkish baroque style.

View more attractions

Nearby Pristina attractions

1. National Gallery of Kosovo

0.09 MILES

This excellent space approaches Kosovan art from a contemporary perspective (don't expect to see paintings from the country's history here) and is worth a…

2. Newborn Monument

0.3 MILES

These iconic block letters in downtown Pristina look a bit scrappy and worn these days, but they captured the imagination of the fledgling nation when…

3. Independence House of Kosovo

0.51 MILES

This small house opposite the stadium is devoted to former president Ibrahim Rugova and Kosovo's recent independence movement. English-speaking guides…

4. Carshi Mosque

0.53 MILES

Due to renovations, this majestic 15th-century mosque was closed to the public at the time of research.

5. Museum of Kosovo

0.6 MILES

Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some…

6. Jashar Pasha Mosque

0.62 MILES

This mosque, which was fully renovated in 2015 as a gift from the Turkish government, has vibrant interiors that exemplify Turkish baroque style.

7. Clock Tower

0.69 MILES

This 26m-high tower dates from the 19th century and was central to the bazaar area, as it dictated when stalls should close for prayers. Following damage…

8. Sultan Mehmet Fatih Mosque

0.7 MILES

The 'imperial mosque', as locals call it, was built on the orders of Mehmed the Conqueror around 1461, and although it was converted to a Catholic church…