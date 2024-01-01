Easily one of Pristina's most notable buildings, the National Library, completed in 1982 by Croatian Andrija Mutnjakovic, has to be seen to be believed (think gelatinous eggs wearing armour). It's in the centre of a pleasant green area, one of the few things approaching a public park in the centre of Pristina.
National Library
Pristina
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.11 MILES
In a remote, forested spot beyond the village of Mramor, this sanctuary houses European brown bears that were rescued from captivity by the charity Four…
Emin Gjiku Ethnographic Museum
0.79 MILES
This wonderful annex of the Museum of Kosovo is located in two beautifully preserved Ottoman houses enclosed in a large walled garden. The English…
4.49 MILES
Southeast of Pristina in the Serbian town of Gračanica is the ancient Gračanica Monastery, completed in 1321 by Serbian king Milutin. The monastery, which…
25.37 MILES
Devil’s Town, in Serbia's deep south, is a cluster of 202 natural stone pyramids looming eerily over bright-red, acidic mineral streams. According to…
0.7 MILES
The 'imperial mosque', as locals call it, was built on the orders of Mehmed the Conqueror around 1461, and although it was converted to a Catholic church…
0.6 MILES
Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some…
12.59 MILES
Discovered in 1969, this impressive marble cave is full of quite extraordinary crystallised stalagmites and stalactites that have formed over millions of…
0.62 MILES
This mosque, which was fully renovated in 2015 as a gift from the Turkish government, has vibrant interiors that exemplify Turkish baroque style.
Nearby Pristina attractions
0.09 MILES
This excellent space approaches Kosovan art from a contemporary perspective (don't expect to see paintings from the country's history here) and is worth a…
0.3 MILES
These iconic block letters in downtown Pristina look a bit scrappy and worn these days, but they captured the imagination of the fledgling nation when…
3. Independence House of Kosovo
0.51 MILES
This small house opposite the stadium is devoted to former president Ibrahim Rugova and Kosovo's recent independence movement. English-speaking guides…
0.53 MILES
Due to renovations, this majestic 15th-century mosque was closed to the public at the time of research.
0.6 MILES
Pristina's main museum has recently reopened after extensive renovations. Displays begin back in the misty times of the Bronze Age. There are some…
0.62 MILES
This mosque, which was fully renovated in 2015 as a gift from the Turkish government, has vibrant interiors that exemplify Turkish baroque style.
0.69 MILES
This 26m-high tower dates from the 19th century and was central to the bazaar area, as it dictated when stalls should close for prayers. Following damage…
0.7 MILES
The 'imperial mosque', as locals call it, was built on the orders of Mehmed the Conqueror around 1461, and although it was converted to a Catholic church…