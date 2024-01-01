Hadum Mosque

Kosovo

This gorgeous mosque somehow managed to survive the terrible damage that Gjakova underwent during the Kosovo War. Its striking arabesques and impressive interior stonework are two of the town's most important sights. The building dates from the end of the 16th century and is a classic example of early Islamic architecture in the Balkans.

