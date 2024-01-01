Hadum Mosque

This gorgeous mosque somehow managed to survive the terrible damage that Gjakova underwent during the Kosovo War. Its striking arabesques and impressive interior stonework are two of the town's most important sights. The building dates from the end of the 16th century and is a classic example of early Islamic architecture in the Balkans.
14.19 MILES
Built in the early 14th century by Serbian king Stefan Dečanski, this monastery is in a beautiful spot beneath the mountains and surrounded by pine and…
21.12 MILES
This church and nunnery complex on the outskirts of Peja are a raw slice of Serbian Orthodoxy that has existed here since the late 13th century. Outside…
20.09 MILES
It's well worth making the steep 15-minute hike up from Prizren's old town (follow the road past the Orthodox Church on the hillside; it's well signed and…
20.48 MILES
The top-floor of this Ottoman-era house, located behind a rather less-than-traditional petrol station, is filled with local crafts and furniture and has…
20.57 MILES
The town's bustling daily bazaar makes you feel like you've just arrived in İstanbul, and it's a great place to see local farmers and artisans hawking…
19.92 MILES
In the late 19th century the Albanian League was established in Prizren to push for greater rights for the town's Albanian community. This calm and…
0.09 MILES
The oldest surviving bazaar in Kosovo and reputedly the longest in the Balkans, the Čaršija e Madhe dates from the 15th century, though it was badly…
19.92 MILES
Dating from 1615, the Sinan Pasha Mosque is the most important in Prizren, and it sits right at the heart of the old town, overlooking the river and the…
