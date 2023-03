Prizren's most important site is the Orthodox Church of Our Lady of Ljeviš, a 14th-century Serbian church that was used as a mosque by the local population until 1911. The church was badly damaged in 2004 by the town's Albanian population and placed on Unesco's World Heritage in Danger list in 2006. At the time of research, the church was closed and the barbed-wire fences and heavy gates give the impression that it won't be reopening anytime soon.