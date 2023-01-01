Albanian League of Prizren

In the late 19th century the Albanian League was established in Prizren to push for greater rights for the town's Albanian community. This calm and attractive complex was the League's base in the city. The complex was destroyed by Serbian forces in 1999, but today it's all been beautifully restored and contains a small museum dedicated to the history of the League, plus the exquisite 15th-century Bajrakli Mosque.

The pretty courtyard of the complex, with its benches, streams and fountains, is as much an attraction as anything else.

Little about the complex and museum is signed in English and although there's an 'official' entry fee, there's not always anyone around to collect it.