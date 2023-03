The oldest surviving bazaar in Kosovo and reputedly the longest in the Balkans, the Čaršija e Madhe dates from the 15th century, though it was badly damaged in the Kosovo War and was largely rebuilt afterwards. While it might once have matched many people's impressions of a bazaar with traders hawking piles of spices, today things are different. The grand structure is now lined with cafes and bars, although the southern section retains a few shops.