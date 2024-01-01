Mirusha Waterfalls

Kosovo

These small but pretty double waterfalls cascade over the rocks into a deep pool that's perfect for swimming in. And in summer plenty of locals do! The falls, which are about halfway between Pristina and Peja, are an enjoyable half-hour walk through farming countryside and are well signposted from the village of Gremnik.

