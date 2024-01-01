Mirusha Waterfalls

These small but pretty double waterfalls cascade over the rocks into a deep pool that's perfect for swimming in. And in summer plenty of locals do! The falls, which are about halfway between Pristina and Peja, are an enjoyable half-hour walk through farming countryside and are well signposted from the village of Gremnik.
16.33 MILES
Built in the early 14th century by Serbian king Stefan Dečanski, this monastery is in a beautiful spot beneath the mountains and surrounded by pine and…
18.81 MILES
This church and nunnery complex on the outskirts of Peja are a raw slice of Serbian Orthodoxy that has existed here since the late 13th century. Outside…
29.97 MILES
Secluded 13th-century Crna Reka (meaning 'black river') has a unique setting among Serbian monasteries: it's built into caves, seemingly hanging off a…
23.22 MILES
It's well worth making the steep 15-minute hike up from Prizren's old town (follow the road past the Orthodox Church on the hillside; it's well signed and…
17.55 MILES
The top-floor of this Ottoman-era house, located behind a rather less-than-traditional petrol station, is filled with local crafts and furniture and has…
17.52 MILES
The town's bustling daily bazaar makes you feel like you've just arrived in İstanbul, and it's a great place to see local farmers and artisans hawking…
23.06 MILES
In the late 19th century the Albanian League was established in Prizren to push for greater rights for the town's Albanian community. This calm and…
12.75 MILES
The oldest surviving bazaar in Kosovo and reputedly the longest in the Balkans, the Čaršija e Madhe dates from the 15th century, though it was badly…
Nearby Kosovo attractions
