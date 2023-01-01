Regional Museum

The top-floor of this Ottoman-era house, located behind a rather less-than-traditional petrol station, is filled with local crafts and furniture and has various displays illustrating life in Peja during the Ottoman period. The downstairs floor has a small and more interesting archeological section that does a great job of illustrating the depth of history in these parts. Labelling is poor but some staff members speak English, and when they're working, an animated guided tour is included in your entry fee.