Dating from 1615, the Sinan Pasha Mosque is the most important in Prizren, and it sits right at the heart of the old town, overlooking the river and the town's Ottoman Bridge. Its impressive dome, minaret and colonnaded facade form a fabulous sight from the street, though it's also well worth going inside (outside of prayer times) to see the striking interior.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
18.19 MILES
Tetovo's beautiful Painted Mosque is like something out of the Arabian Tales and quite unique in the Balkans. First built in the 15th century, it was…
0.22 MILES
It's well worth making the steep 15-minute hike up from Prizren's old town (follow the road past the Orthodox Church on the hillside; it's well signed and…
0.19 MILES
In the late 19th century the Albanian League was established in Prizren to push for greater rights for the town's Albanian community. This calm and…
19.99 MILES
The oldest surviving bazaar in Kosovo and reputedly the longest in the Balkans, the Čaršija e Madhe dates from the 15th century, though it was badly…
19.92 MILES
This gorgeous mosque somehow managed to survive the terrible damage that Gjakova underwent during the Kosovo War. Its striking arabesques and impressive…
23.17 MILES
These small but pretty double waterfalls cascade over the rocks into a deep pool that's perfect for swimming in. And in summer plenty of locals do! The…
0.08 MILES
Dating from 1856, this Serbian Orthodox Cathedral was badly damaged during 1999 and the 2004 riots. Today it's been fully restored but access is generally…
0.21 MILES
This friendly little museum has an interesting exhibit of costumes, handicrafts and household implements. It's across the river from the old town. Opening…
