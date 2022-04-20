This waki-honjin (rest stop) for the daimyōs' (domain lords') retainers was reconstructed in 1877 by a former castle builder under special dispensation…
Tsumago
Tsumago (妻籠), about 15 minutes' walk from end to end, feels like an open-air museum village. Part of Nagiso town, it has been designated a protected area for the preservation of traditional buildings: modern developments such as telephone poles aren't allowed to mar the scene. The dark-wood glory of its lattice-front buildings is particularly beautiful at dawn and dusk. Film and TV crews are often spotted here.
On 23 November the Fuzoku Emaki parade, featuring townsfolk in Edo-period costume, is held along the Nakasendō in Tsumago.
Waki-honjin (Okuya) & Local History Museum
This waki-honjin (rest stop) for the daimyōs' (domain lords') retainers was reconstructed in 1877 by a former castle builder under special dispensation…
Tsumagojuku-honjin
It was in this building that the daimyō (domain lords) themselves would spend the night, although the building's architecture is more noteworthy than its…
