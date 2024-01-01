Tokushima Prefectural Museum

Tokushima & the Anan Coast

Full of huge dinosaur skeletons and engaging natural-history exhibits, this prefectural museum will keep kids entertained for hours.

  • Kazurabashi vine bridge in Japan's Iya Valley

    Oku Iya Ni-jū Kazura-bashi

    29.45 MILES

    Away from the crowds and tour buses, the spectacular Oku Iya Ni-jū Kazura-bashi are two secluded vine bridges hanging side by side high over the river…

  • Naruto, Japan - April 2, 2018: On the grounds of Ryozenji, temple number 1 of Shikoku-henro pilgrimage; Shutterstock ID 1264858930; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Vastine; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: BiA Imagery

    Temple One: Ryōzen-ji

    8.28 MILES

    Ryōzen-ji is Temple One of the 88 Sacred Temples of Shikoku pilgrimage. It is called Temple One because it was the first that temple pilgrims came to…

  • Temple 23: Yakuō-ji

    Temple 23: Yakuō-ji

    21.4 MILES

    The major attraction of Hiwasa, Yakuō-ji, Temple 23, is the last temple in Tokushima Prefecture. Yakuō-ji dates back to the year 726, and is famous as a…

  • Sea Turtle Museum Caretta

    Sea Turtle Museum Caretta

    21.11 MILES

    Dedicated to sea turtles, the museum's name – Caretta – comes from the scientific name for the Loggerhead Sea Turtle. Inside, there's a lot of turtle info…

  • Temple 88: Ōkubo-ji

    Temple 88: Ōkubo-ji

    21.01 MILES

    The last of the Shikoku pilgrimage's 88 Temples sits in the mountains in the southeast of Kagawa Prefecture and is well worth a visit. It's fitting that…

  • Uzu-no-michi Viewing Walkway

    Uzu-no-michi Viewing Walkway

    15.09 MILES

    For an intriguing bird's-eye view of the whirlpools, you can walk out along this breezy 450m-long walkway hanging underneath the Naruto Bridge, which puts…

  • Bizan

    Bizan

    1.96 MILES

    At the foot of Bizan, the 280m-high summit at the southwestern end of Shinmachibashi-dōri, the Bizan Ropeway whizzes you to the top for fine city views. A…

Nearby Tokushima & the Anan Coast attractions

1. Tokushima Modern Art Museum

0.1 MILES

With a permanent collection that includes modern masters, both Japanese and Western, this surprisingly sophisticated prefectural museum houses two- and…

2. Bizan

1.96 MILES

At the foot of Bizan, the 280m-high summit at the southwestern end of Shinmachibashi-dōri, the Bizan Ropeway whizzes you to the top for fine city views. A…

3. Bizan Ropeway

2.13 MILES

A cable car whizzes guests to the top of Mt Bizan for fine views over the city.

4. ACTY 21

2.27 MILES

Landmark building in Tokushima's Akita-machi district.

5. Awa Odori Kaikan

2.3 MILES

Awa Odori Kaikan features extensive exhibits relating to the Awa-odori Matsuri and dance. The dance is performed for visitors at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm daily …

6. Senshūkaku-teien

2.84 MILES

Adjacent to Tokushima Castle Museum is the beautiful Senshūkaku-teien, an intimate 16th-century garden featuring rock bridges and secluded ponds.

7. Tokushima Castle Museum

2.86 MILES

You can get a glimpse into the castle's former Edo-period grandeur at Tokushima Castle Museum, which contains a model of the castle town as well as…

8. Chūō-kōen

2.91 MILES

Northeast of the train station is Tokushima's central park, Chūō-kōen, a lovely place for a stroll. You'll find the scant ruins of Tokushima-jō (Tokushima…