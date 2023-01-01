You can get a glimpse into the castle's former Edo-period grandeur at Tokushima Castle Museum, which contains a model of the castle town as well as artefacts from this period. On display in the museum are the belongings of the daimyō (domain lord), including his boat, suits of armour, and letters to the local lord from Hideyoshi and the first Tokugawa shōgun, Ieyasu. Though displays are all in Japanese, an excellent English pamphlet is available.

Built in 1585 for Hachisuka Iemasa after he was granted the fiefdom of Awa by Toyotomi Hideyoshi, most of the castle was destroyed in 1875 following the Meiji Restoration.