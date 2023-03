Awa Odori Kaikan features extensive exhibits relating to the Awa-odori Matsuri and dance. The dance is performed for visitors at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm daily (and also at 11am on weekends), with a nightly performance at 8pm (afternoon/evening ¥600/800). From the 5th floor, a cable car whizzes you to the top of Bizan for fine city views. There's also a small Tourist Information Office with rental bicycles on the ground floor.