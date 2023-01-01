With a permanent collection that includes modern masters, both Japanese and Western, this surprisingly sophisticated prefectural museum houses two- and three-dimensional art by Picasso and Klee as well as by Kaburagi and Seishi. It is particularly interesting to compare the more familiar European works to their Japanese counterparts, especially the pieces reflecting Japan's postwar identity; the fusion of traditional and Western-influenced styles embodies the zeitgeist of the period.
Tokushima Modern Art Museum
Tokushima & the Anan Coast
Share