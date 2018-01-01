Welcome to Tokushima Prefecture

Starting point for 1200 years of pilgrims, Tokushima Prefecture (徳島県), formerly known as Awa, is home to the first 23 of Shikoku's 88 Sacred Temples. Ryōzen-ji is Temple One as it is the first temple pilgrims came to after visiting Kōya-san in Wakayama Prefecture and asking for Kōbō Daishi's support on their journey. To henro, Tokushima is known as Hosshin-no-dōjō, the place to determine to achieve enlightenment. If you haven't got time to walk the 88, the first five temples sit in an east–west line spanning about 15km to the north of the Yoshino River and make a worthy mini-pilgrimage.

