Otsuka Museum of Art

One from the 'only in Japan file', this incredible 'ceramic board masterpiece museum' features more than 1000 replicas of priceless Western art on ceramic boards in a five-storey museum built inside a mountain at Naruto Park. Absolutely mind-boggling; there is even a life-size Sistine Chapel, built as part of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Group's 75th anniversary. See the Mona Lisa, the Last Supper, Guernica and more on ceramic boards that will keep them in perfect condition for an estimated 2000 years.