Naruto Park sits at the Shikoku end of the Naruto bridge and has observation platforms from where you can view the Naruto straits, the bridge and the whirlpools, although the whirlpool view is much better from a boat and Uzu-no-michi Viewing Walkway. There is also a 'whirlpool museum' with simulators and a mini-aquarium, plus a number of small eating places and souvenir shops. Also within the park is the intriguing Otsuka Museum of Art.

From JR Naruto Station take a bus bound for Naruto-kōen (鳴門公園; 20 minutes). Alternatively, take a bus to Naruto Park directly from Tokushima Station (1 hour).