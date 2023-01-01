Linking Shikoku to Awaji-shima, impressive Ōnaruto-hashi was completed in 1985. Later, when the world's longest suspension bridge, the Akashi Kaikyō-ōhashi, linking northern Awaji-shima to Kōbe, was completed in 1998, Tokushima Prefecture finally had a road link to Honshū. It's 1629m long, its two towers are 145m in height, and the bridge itself is 42m above the water. On the Shikoku side and attached under the bridge, the Uzu-no-michi walkway takes viewers out above the Naruto Whirlpools.