Located in the administrative district of Nakatsugawa, in Gifu Prefecture, pretty Magome-juku (馬篭) is the furthest south of the Kiso Valley post villages. Its buildings line a steep, cobblestone pedestrian road (unfriendly to wheelie suitcases); the rustic shopfronts and mountain views will keep your finger on the shutter. This is the starting point for the popular 4.8 mile (7.8km) Magome-to-Tsumago hike.