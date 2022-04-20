Magome was the birthplace of author Shimazaki Tōson (1872–1943), whose work records the decline of two provincial Kiso families. This museum is devoted to…
Located in the administrative district of Nakatsugawa, in Gifu Prefecture, pretty Magome-juku (馬篭) is the furthest south of the Kiso Valley post villages. Its buildings line a steep, cobblestone pedestrian road (unfriendly to wheelie suitcases); the rustic shopfronts and mountain views will keep your finger on the shutter. This is the starting point for the popular 4.8 mile (7.8km) Magome-to-Tsumago hike.
Tōson Kinenkan
Magome was the birthplace of author Shimazaki Tōson (1872–1943), whose work records the decline of two provincial Kiso families. This museum is devoted to…
Tōson Kinenkan
Magome was the birthplace of author Shimazaki Tōson (1872–1943), whose work records the decline of two provincial Kiso families. This museum is devoted to…
