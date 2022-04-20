Shutterstock / leochachaume24

Magome

Located in the administrative district of Nakatsugawa, in Gifu Prefecture, pretty Magome-juku (馬篭) is the furthest south of the Kiso Valley post villages. Its buildings line a steep, cobblestone pedestrian road (unfriendly to wheelie suitcases); the rustic shopfronts and mountain views will keep your finger on the shutter. This is the starting point for the popular 4.8 mile (7.8km) Magome-to-Tsumago hike.

Explore Magome

  • T

    Tōson Kinenkan

    Magome was the birthplace of author Shimazaki Tōson (1872–1943), whose work records the decline of two provincial Kiso families. This museum is devoted to…

