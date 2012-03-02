Welcome to Kagoshima
Full Day Jomon Sugi Trekking Tour in Yakushima island
This is one of the most popular tours among tourists due to the fame and grandeur of the Jomon Sugi. However, getting to the Jomon Sugi is no easy feat due to its distance. First, you will walk on the old railroad that goes along the Anbo river. It’s a nice walk through this natural green tunnel, but the surroundings do not change dramatically for about 3 hours. Then, you will trek on the trail for around 2 hours. This part will be tough, but entertaining. You get to see the biggest tree stump! Not only will you see the tree stump, but you'll also get to step in and check how it is like to be inside the stump of other characteristic Yakusugi trees, and finally, the Jomon Sugi. After some time visiting the Jomon Sugi, you will return on the same route back. This tour will be approximately 10 to 11 hours. *Please note: This popular course gets very crowded on the weekends, Japanese holidays and during the summer (from late July to September), even though it’s in the middle of mountain.
Walking Tour on Yakushima Island
This is an easy and relaxing tour in the ancient Japanese cedar forest. Even if you do not wish to try trekking at all, you can still enjoy an easy walk in the ancient forest in this course. How about a cup of tea or coffee by the creek?The short course lasts one to two hours and is very safe. So safe that even when it rains, you can continue your walk in the rain as long as you have an umbrella. Please be sure to prepare some rain gear.After your trekking experience, you will be taken on a sightseeing tour around the area. If you wish to spend more time in the forest, the course includes a wild trail with steeper and tougher hiking. The longer you walk, the deeper you will get into the forest, and the deeper you get into the forest, the more you will see.
Trekking Tour of Shiratani-Unsuikyo
Dressed in rain gear and wearing sturdy walking shoes, your day begins with a pickup from your centrally located hotel in the Isso and Kurio areas between 8:30am and 9:30am.Greet your local guide and decide which of the three route options you wish to take: For an easier trekking experience, you can choose to walk about three hours into the forest. You will then be taken sightseeing for the rest of the tour's duration. If you choose a full day of trekking, you'll climb up the hill to Taiko-Iwa Rock, from where you can enjoy magnificent views of the wide deep green valley and the highest peaks of Yakushima. That depends upon the weather, however; on a misty day, views are severely limited. Take the same route back, for a hike of about 6 hours in total, or, if you would like to enjoy more time in the forest, you can make a detour onto a different route, which is less crowded with tourists (a total of seven hours at most).Lunch is provided during the tour, which ends with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Full Day Trekking Tour to the Granite Obelisk in Yakushima
This tour will begin as you trek through the breathtaking ancient cedar, or "Yakusugi," forest. Once you reach the peak, you will be surprised by a giant rock pointing out to the sky. This rock is called the "Tenchu-seki" (meaning heaven reaching rock) and is taller than most buildings you see in the cities. Standing at the bottom of the rock and looking up, you will be amazed by its grandeur. From the peak, you can also enjoy the view of Anbo town and the ocean beyond. If you're looking for a quiet and private experience mountain climbing in Yakushima’s ancient forest, this is a tour that you will not want to miss.
Mt. Miyanoura Hiking Tour in Yakushima Island with Licensed Local Guide
Your tour starts with pick-up at your centrally located hotel in Yakushima early in the morning. Start the challenging and exciting full-day hiking tour in Yakushima Island Yakushima Island is an island of moss green as well as a botanical treasury with plenty of forests from ancient times. It is showered forever by the southern heaven, where the islanders live along the vivid cycle of four seasons more intimately than elsewhere in Japan. As a challenging trekking course, a vertical journey takes you through a wide range of forest types and goes beyond the tree line, into the unpredictable sky of the high altitude (1,936 m/6351 ft). On a sunny day, enjoy a 360° panoramic view from the top of the island.
Kayaking and Trekking in Yakushima
Yakushima is a green island of moss with a botanical treasure with tons of ancient forests, where the islanders live following the vivid cycle of four seasons more intimately than elsewhere in Japan.This island didn't get the title of UNESCO's World Natural Heritage site for no reason. On this tour, you can experience and understand what Yakushima is about!In the morning, you will go kayaking through the lower part of Anbo river. Then, in the afternoon, you'll have a chance to walk by the upper part of the same river that goes through Yakusugi Land, situated deep in the ancient cedar forest. The Anbo river is the longest river on this island, although access by kayak is limited due to its steepness. Therefore, your kayaking time is only for half of the day. Get ready to paddle out deep into the emerald-green valley!Then for the walking portion of the tour, you will visit Yakusugi Land. Even if you don’t wish to go trekking, you can still enjoy a leisurely walk in the ancient forest in this course. The short course goes for approximately one to two hours. It’s a very safe trail that when it rains, you can use an umbrella and continue walking in the rain!