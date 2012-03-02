Kayaking and Trekking in Yakushima

Yakushima is a green island of moss with a botanical treasure with tons of ancient forests, where the islanders live following the vivid cycle of four seasons more intimately than elsewhere in Japan.This island didn't get the title of UNESCO's World Natural Heritage site for no reason. On this tour, you can experience and understand what Yakushima is about!In the morning, you will go kayaking through the lower part of Anbo river. Then, in the afternoon, you'll have a chance to walk by the upper part of the same river that goes through Yakusugi Land, situated deep in the ancient cedar forest. The Anbo river is the longest river on this island, although access by kayak is limited due to its steepness. Therefore, your kayaking time is only for half of the day. Get ready to paddle out deep into the emerald-green valley!Then for the walking portion of the tour, you will visit Yakusugi Land. Even if you don’t wish to go trekking, you can still enjoy a leisurely walk in the ancient forest in this course. The short course goes for approximately one to two hours. It’s a very safe trail that when it rains, you can use an umbrella and continue walking in the rain!