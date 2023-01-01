The 70m-tall Tower of the Sun was created by Japanese artist Okamoto Tarō for Osaka's Expo '70. While the curious three-faced creature (there's one face in the back) has been open to interpretation (and critique) for decades, there's no doubt that it has become the symbol of the expo and of the energy and optimism that surrounded it.

The sculpture is in Senri Expo Park (Banpaku-kinen-koen), a 10-minute walk from the monorail station (cross the bridge). The Midō-suji and Tanimachi subway lines intersect with the Osaka Monorail; so does the Hankyū Kyoto line.