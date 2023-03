Two subway stops from Umeda, this museum contains a life-sized reproduction of an 1830s Osaka neighbourhood with shophouses, drug stores, an old-style sentō (public bath) and atmospheric lighting that transitions from day to night. You can try out traditional toys and even rent a kimono for photo ops (¥500). Enter the building directly from the subway and take the elevator up to the 8th floor.

From here you can walk south down Japan's longest shopping arcade Tenjinbashi-suji.