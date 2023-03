Founded in the 10th century, this shrine is where Osaka students come to pray for success: it's dedicated to Sugawara Michizane, also known as Tenjin-san, the Shintō god of scholarship. The honden (main hall) and main gate were most recently rebuilt in 1845.

On 24 and 25 July the shrine is the starting point for the Tenjin Matsuri, Osaka's biggest festival.