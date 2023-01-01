O-hatsu Ten-jin

Hiding in plain sight amid the skyscrapers of Umeda, this 1300-year-old shrine owes its fame to one of Japan's best-known tragic plays (based on true events). Star-crossed lovers O-hatsu, a prostitute, and Tokubei, a merchant's apprentice, committed double suicide here in 1703, to remain together forever in the afterlife rather than live apart. The current shrine was constructed in 1957 (WWII destroyed the previous one); it's popular with couples, who come to pray for strength in love – and happier endings.

The shrine is just southeast of Ohatsutenjin-dōri arcade. There's a flea market here the first Friday of each month.