Tenjinbashi-suji Shōtengai

Japan's largest covered shopping arcade, which began as a wet market during the Edo period (1604–1868), stretches 2.6km over six blocks. The majority of shops here (which number around 600) remain small enterprises – tiny game parlours, independent coffee shops, bakeries, repair shops and the like. Look up to see torii (Shintō shrine gates) suspended from the ceiling and traditional dolls affixed to arching entrance ways – both a nod to nearby Osaka Tenman-gū, also known as Tenjin-san.