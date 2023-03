Reopened in 2018, this compact museum houses Kōfuku-ji's most important works of art, many of which date to the 8th century (and have managed to survive destruction over the ages). If you're interested in Buddhist sculpture, this is well worth a visit. The biggest draw is the sculpture of Ashura, a deity taken from Indian mythology; he's usually a fierce figure, but here he's presented with grace and composure despite his youthful appearance.