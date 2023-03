Kōfuku-ji's northern octagonal hall was first built in 721. The current reconstruction is c 1210, making it the second-oldest structure at Kōfuku-ji.

For a few weeks each fall and spring it is open to the public (admission ¥300) so visitors can see the hall's statues. The highlight is the principal image, Miroku Nyorai (the Buddha of the future), created by the workshop of Unkei, the leading sculptor of the Kamakura era.