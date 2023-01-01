Isui-en & Neiraku Art Museum

Isui-en is an elegant garden in two parts: one created in the 17th century, in the style of an Edo-period (1603–1868) strolling garden, and another added in the early 20th century. Both make fantastic use of the technique of shakkei (borrowed scenery), incorporating the mountains behind Kasuga Taisha into the design. For ¥850 you can have matcha (powdered green tea) and a Japanese sweet in the teahouse. Admission covers the adjoining Neiraku Art Museum, displaying Chinese and Korean ceramics and bronzes.