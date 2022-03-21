INIGO CIA DA RIVA / Stocksy United

Arashiyama & Sagano

Arashiyama and Sagano, two adjoining neighbourhoods at the base of Kyoto’s western mountains, form the city’s second-most-popular sightseeing district after Southern Higashiyama. Foreign and domestic tourists flock here to see Tenryū-ji, a temple with a stunning mountain backdrop, and the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. There are also several small temples scattered around and a not-to-be-missed hilltop villa with gardens – Ōkōchi-Sansō – making it a great place to escape the city and simply wander.

Explore Arashiyama & Sagano

  • Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

    The thick green bamboo stalks seem to continue endlessly in every direction and there’s a strange quality to the light at this famous bamboo grove, which…

  • Ōkōchi Sansō

    This is the lavish estate of Ōkōchi Denjirō, an actor famous for his samurai films. The sprawling gardens may well be the most lovely in all of Kyoto,…

  • S

    Saihō-ji

    Saihō-ji, one of Kyoto's best-known gardens, is famed for its superb moss garden, hence the temple's nickname: Koke-dera (Moss Temple). The heart-shaped…

  • T

    Tenryū-ji

    A major temple of the Rinzai school, Tenryū-ji has one of the most attractive gardens in all of Kyoto, particularly during the spring cherry-blossom and…

  • Katsura Rikyū

    Katsura Rikyū, one of Kyoto’s imperial properties, is widely considered to be the pinnacle of Japanese traditional architecture and garden design. Set…

  • Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama

    Though it is common to spot wild monkeys in the nearby mountains, here you can encounter them at a close distance and enjoy watching the playful creatures…

  • T

    Togetsu-kyō

    The dominant landmark in Arashiyama, this bridge is just a few minutes on foot from either the Keifuku line or Hankyū line Arashiyama stations. The…

  • G

    Giō-ji

    This tiny temple near the north end of the main Arashiyama sightseeing route is one of Kyoto's hidden gems. Its main attraction is the lush moss garden…

  • K

    Kameyama-kōen

    Just upstream from Tōgetsu-kyō and behind Tenryū-ji, this park is a nice place to escape the crowds of Arashiyama. It’s laced with trails, one of which…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Arashiyama & Sagano.

  • See

    Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

    The thick green bamboo stalks seem to continue endlessly in every direction and there’s a strange quality to the light at this famous bamboo grove, which…

  • See

    Ōkōchi Sansō

    This is the lavish estate of Ōkōchi Denjirō, an actor famous for his samurai films. The sprawling gardens may well be the most lovely in all of Kyoto,…

  • See

    Saihō-ji

    Saihō-ji, one of Kyoto's best-known gardens, is famed for its superb moss garden, hence the temple's nickname: Koke-dera (Moss Temple). The heart-shaped…

  • See

    Tenryū-ji

    A major temple of the Rinzai school, Tenryū-ji has one of the most attractive gardens in all of Kyoto, particularly during the spring cherry-blossom and…

  • See

    Katsura Rikyū

    Katsura Rikyū, one of Kyoto’s imperial properties, is widely considered to be the pinnacle of Japanese traditional architecture and garden design. Set…

  • See

    Arashiyama Monkey Park Iwatayama

    Though it is common to spot wild monkeys in the nearby mountains, here you can encounter them at a close distance and enjoy watching the playful creatures…

  • See

    Togetsu-kyō

    The dominant landmark in Arashiyama, this bridge is just a few minutes on foot from either the Keifuku line or Hankyū line Arashiyama stations. The…

  • See

    Giō-ji

    This tiny temple near the north end of the main Arashiyama sightseeing route is one of Kyoto's hidden gems. Its main attraction is the lush moss garden…

  • See

    Kameyama-kōen

    Just upstream from Tōgetsu-kyō and behind Tenryū-ji, this park is a nice place to escape the crowds of Arashiyama. It’s laced with trails, one of which…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Arashiyama & Sagano

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.