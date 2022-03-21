Arashiyama and Sagano, two adjoining neighbourhoods at the base of Kyoto’s western mountains, form the city’s second-most-popular sightseeing district after Southern Higashiyama. Foreign and domestic tourists flock here to see Tenryū-ji, a temple with a stunning mountain backdrop, and the famous Arashiyama Bamboo Grove. There are also several small temples scattered around and a not-to-be-missed hilltop villa with gardens – Ōkōchi-Sansō – making it a great place to escape the city and simply wander.