Noboribetsu Onsen (登別温泉) is a serious onsen: you can smell the sulphur from miles away. While the town is small, there are countless springs here, sending up mineral-rich waters. The baths received great fame when the town was designated as a health resort for injured soldiers following the 1904–05 Russo-Japanese War and remain Hokkaido's most famous onsen today.

The source of the waters is Jigoku-dani, a hissing, steaming volcanic pit above town. According to legend, this hellish landscape is home to the oni (demon) Yukujin. Don't worry: he's kind and bestows luck. You'll find statues of him around town.

Sapporo Snow Festival & Hokkaido Highlights

This quick five-day trip to the famous Sapporo Snow Festival is one of the most unique specifically-winter tours we offer. Explore the celebrated snow and ice sculptures created for this amazing event (held yearly since 1950), visit a light festival in the coastal town of Otaru, hike to see the geysers in Jigokudani, and opt to enjoy hot springs with a stay in Noboribetsu. Opt to stick around post-tour and take advantage of the chance to ski in winter-perfect Hokkaido. This tour is the ideal add-on to any winter travel in this part of the world.
Sapporo Snow Festival & Japan Winter Highlights

This 13-day trip brings together two Japanese islands to create one unforgettable experience that covers some of the major winter events this country has to offer. From the famous onsen hot springs throughout Japan that make the country so inviting in winter, to the free time to discover new and historical districts in Tokyo and Kyoto, to the Sapporo Snow Festival and the Otaru Light Festival in Hokkaido, this tour is the best answer for anyone looking for a different sort of adventure.

