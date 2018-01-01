Welcome to Nagoya
In contrast to its industrial core, well-maintained parks and green spaces prevail in the inner wards. Nagoya has cosmopolitan aspects including some fantastic museums, significant temples and excellent shopping, and Nagoyans take pride in the unpretentious nature of their friendly, accessible city.
In spite of all this, the city still struggles to shake its reputation among Japanese (many who've never visited) as the nation's most boring metropolis. We're here to disagree.
In a prime spot between Tokyo and Kyoto/Osaka on the Tōkaidō shinkansen line, Nagoya is the gateway to Chūbu's big mountain heart and a great base for day trips.
Top experiences in Nagoya
Amazing hotels and hostels
Nagoya activities
Nagoya Private Walking Tour
On this one day walking tour, you will visit Nagoya's best attractions with a professional guide. You will be introduced to the highlights of the Nagoya Castle, the Sakae downtown area, and the Osu district. At the end of the day, you will know a lot more about Japan's samurai history and the lifestyle of the local people. Itinerary:9:00am - Pick up from the Nagoya Station's Tourism Information Office, then take the subway to Nagoya Castle9:45am - See the Nagoya Castle, a wonderful masterpiece of Japanese medieval architecture, that is famous for its golden roof ornaments and unique scroll paintings inside the recently renovated main palace. After strolling around the spacious castle complex, you will take the subway to Nagoya's heart, the Sakae district.11am - 1pm - Explore Sakae's downtown area and visit the futuristic-looking landmark Oasis 21 where you will find plenty of restaurants and shops. Have lunch and taste delicious local specialties. See Nagoya TV Tower before taking the subway to your next destination.1pm - Go to Osu Shopping District and enter various local shops along the roof-covered arcade, including green tea shops, pachinko parlors, maid cafes, and pop-culture shops. You will also visit the splendid Osu Kannon Temple that stands at the end of the arcade.3:30pm - End of the tourThis tour operates in ENGLISH. On some occasions, a Mandarin or French guide might be available. Please contact the supplier for availability.
Day Trip to Shirakawago and Hida Takayama from Nagoya
Once you are picked up by the coach bus at your designated meeting point, you will head to the Gifu prefecture. It will take around 2,5 hours to reach the first location, the famous Hida Takayama. After arriving, you will head to the main street of Hida Takayama. There you will be given about 90-minutes of free time to enjoy this unique streets also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. Later, the tour conductor will take you to the restaurant where you will enjoy your lunch for about 50 minutes. Depending on the season, the lunch menu will be different: For departures from 21 October to the end of June, lunch will be Hida-Beef Sukiyaki set meal. From July to 20 October, lunch will be "Shabu-shabu" set meal with Keichan chiken marinated in miso and soy sauce, grilled with cabbage, onions and other vegetables. After enjoying your delicious lunch, you will be picked up by the coach bus again to head to the most famous travel spot in the area, the World Heritage site of "Shirakawago." This area is most famous for farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roof that looks like a person's hands held together in prayer. You can take your time to walk around for about 100 minutes. Enjoy the seasonal flowers and greenery in spring and summer, beautiful autumn leaves from mid October to late November and splendid snow scenery from early December. After your full day of sightseeing, you will return back to Nagoya. Expected arrival time is 19:30.
Samurai Walking Tour with Kirin Factory Tour in Kiyosu
A long time ago, Kiyosu was one of the three major cities in Japan. On this tour, you will learn why. Explore the rich heroic history of Kiyosu city and Kiyosu castle, become a certified samurai, visit Hiyoshi Shrine, meet a Samurai Armor Maker, and learn all about Samurai Lives in the Feudal Japan. At the end of the tour, you will be able to conclude with a 45 minute tour of the Kirin Beer Factory with 3 complimentary glasses of the finest Japanese beer. Sample Itinerary (exact times vary depending on circumstances):9:30am - Meet your guide at the Nagoya Station and head to Kiyosu- Visit Hiyoshi Shrine - Kiyosu Castle - Try Samurai Armor and receive Samurai Certificate- Have coffee at Noa cafe (warning: unavailable on Tuesdays and some irregular closing days)- Meet Samurai Armor Maker- Enjoy tour of Kirin Beer Factory- Have three complimentary glasses of fine Japanese beer4:00pm - You will arrive back in Nagoya around 4:00 PMPlease note: This tour requires 10-15 min walking between several points each, so please wear comfortable shoes. Summer in Japan is very hot and this tour requires a lot of walking outside, so please be prepared for the hot weather. If you are unable to walk in the heat, please let us know at time of booking.
Japanese Food Sample Making in Nagoya
Try your hand at creating your own food sample art in Nagoya! On this tour, you will create food replica art at a food sample maker lab in central Nagoya. These replicas, familiar to showcases in front of restaurants in Japan, almost look like real food. During this program, you can make your own version of tempura using wax which is the original material food samples were made with, and after you are done, take it home as souvenirs. After your experience, you can also look at the craftsmen making various food replica art at the lab. They have various kinds of plastic food samples for sale as well.
2-Day Tateyama Kurobe Route: Shirakawago, Hida-Takayama from Nagoya
Day 1:Once you meet your tour operator at the designated meeting point, you'll travel by coach to Hida-Takayama. In the quaint old streets of the small town that is also as known as 'Little Kyoto,' you'll explore at your own pace for about 2 hours.Afterwards, your coach pickup you up and heads to Shirakawago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for the farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse so called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roofing that looks like a person's hands put together for praying. You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 90 minutes before heading to your accommodation at the Toyama prefecture. Day 2:The next day, after your breakfast at your hotel, the coach bus will pick you up to take you to visit to the main destination, located in the Nagano prefecture. Once you reach Murodo, where the Snow Corrdior is located, you can take your time to feel the cold, brisk air and walk around for about 80 minutes. Your last stop before heading back to Nagoya will be a 20 minute rest stop in Tateyama to do some shopping and relaxing.
Morning Fish Market and Sushi Tour in Nagoya
On this tour, you will take a morning walk through sleepy Nagoya to the fish market and see the freshly-caught fish being sold and prepared for the restaurants and shops for the day. Founded over 100 years ago, the market has over 400 stalls and shops and provides seafood for the entire city. You will see giant Maguro (tuna) being sliced with huge knives and special machines, some fugu (poisonous blowfish) being prepared by the professional cooks, and many other types of fish and seafood of all varieties being sold there (fugu is usually caught in cold months). You will also be able to buy some seafood and other goods such as pickles, seaweed, senbei (rice crackers), and more. After the tour of the fish market, you will have the choice to either be taken to the sushi restaurant nearby serving the fresh fish from the market or buy some fish at the market and head back to the Nishiasahi guest house to enjoy a sushi cooking class where your guide will teach you how to properly prepare rice, miso soup, and Sushi ingredients to make the perfect nigiri-zushi. After the cooking class, you will be able to make great sushi anywhere, anytime.Tour itinerary:Without cooking class:7am - Meet at Nagoya Station, walk to the market7:20am - Arrive at the market and stroll around with your guide8am - Breakfast (at your own expense)8:40am - Shop for souvenirs9am - End of the tourWith cooking class:7am - Meet at Nagoya Station, walk to the market7:20am - Arrive at the market and stroll around with your guide, pickup fish8am - Walk to Nishiasahi8:15am - Start cooking9am - Breakfast 9:30am - End of the tour