Day Trip to Shirakawago and Hida Takayama from Nagoya

Once you are picked up by the coach bus at your designated meeting point, you will head to the Gifu prefecture. It will take around 2,5 hours to reach the first location, the famous Hida Takayama. After arriving, you will head to the main street of Hida Takayama. There you will be given about 90-minutes of free time to enjoy this unique streets also known as "Little Kyoto" by the locals. Later, the tour conductor will take you to the restaurant where you will enjoy your lunch for about 50 minutes. Depending on the season, the lunch menu will be different: For departures from 21 October to the end of June, lunch will be Hida-Beef Sukiyaki set meal. From July to 20 October, lunch will be "Shabu-shabu" set meal with Keichan chiken marinated in miso and soy sauce, grilled with cabbage, onions and other vegetables. After enjoying your delicious lunch, you will be picked up by the coach bus again to head to the most famous travel spot in the area, the World Heritage site of "Shirakawago." This area is most famous for farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse is called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roof that looks like a person's hands held together in prayer. You can take your time to walk around for about 100 minutes. Enjoy the seasonal flowers and greenery in spring and summer, beautiful autumn leaves from mid October to late November and splendid snow scenery from early December. After your full day of sightseeing, you will return back to Nagoya. Expected arrival time is 19:30.