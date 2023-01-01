Cecil Charlton Park

This tiny, attractive, English-style ‘green’, also known as Mandeville Sq, lends a slight Cotswoldian village feel to the town center. In the middle of the park, the three colored towers of the water-rockery feature represent the main industry of the parish: bauxite, alumina and aluminum production. The fountain is flanked by the busts of national hero Norman Manley and Cecil Charlton, Jamaica's longest-serving mayor. In the southeast corner of the park, a cenotaph commemorates Jamaican dead from the two world wars.