This beautiful riverside valley bottom, located below the town at the base of a shimmering waterfall, has two sinkholes, known collectively as Blue Hole. Full of crystal-clear water, they offer refreshing dips. If driving, turn right by the post office on the main street, then take the first left around a blind corner to a standpipe where you can park. The bamboo- and fern-fringed track down to the river can be a little tricky to find; ask locals for directions.