Nazareth Moravian Church

South of the B6, perched atop the Don Figuerero Mountains, 7km from Mile Gully, is this humble church, which would look as comfortable on the American prairie as it does in the Jamaican bush. Founded in 1840, Maidstone is one of Jamaica’s post-emancipation, pre-planned ‘free villages,’ an early experiment at the intersection of urban planning and social policy. The annual Emancipation Day Fair is celebrated at Maidstone on August 1, with mento bands, Jonkanoo celebrations, and maypole and quadrille dancing.