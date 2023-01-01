Tuff Gong Recording Studios

Tuff Gong is one of the Caribbean’s largest and most influential studios. It was Bob Marley's favorite place to record and is now run by his son Ziggy. Visitors are taken on a one-hour 'Making of the Music' tour with the entire music production process explained from rehearsal room through mixing desk to vinyl pressing, centered (of course) around Bob Marley.

It's possible to buy a combination ticket including the Bob Marley Museum if you visit both on the same day. If someone is recording when you visit, you may not be allowed to see all sections of the studio.