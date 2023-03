These very fine botanic gardens, south of Annotto Bay, are spread over 12 hectares on the banks of the Wag Water River. They date back to 1862, when 400 specimens from Kew Gardens in London were transplanted on the former sugar plantation owned by Lord Castleton. More than 1000 species of natives and exotics are displayed. It's a lovely place for a picnic, and perhaps a quick dip in the Wag Water River.