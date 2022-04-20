Matt Munro

Veneto Dolomites

The spiked peaks and emerald-green valleys of the Venetian Dolomites are encompassed within the 315-sq-km Parco Nazionale delle Dolomiti Bellunesi, just north of the Piave river and the historic town of Belluno. Further north, fashionably turned-out Italian snow bunnies flock to Cortina d'Ampezzo for excellent skiing in the Cinque Torri and the Parco Naturale di Fanes-Sennes-Braies (the latter sits in the neighbouring region of Trentino-Alto Adige). In summer, there's excellent hiking and climbing here too.

Explore Veneto Dolomites

    Santuario dei Santi Vittore e Corona

    This 12th- to 15th-century Byzantine-Romanesque church, perched on Monte Miesna, is one of the most beautiful monuments in the Dolomites. Its interior is…

    Galleria d'Arte Moderna Carlo Rizzarda

    Feltre-born Carlo Rizzarda was a world-class blacksmith, who trained at Milan’s Fine Art Academy and under the guidance of legendary craftsman Alessandro…

    Messner Mountain Museum

    Part of Reinhold Messner’s five-museum ode to the Dolomites, the so-called Museum in the Clouds on Monte Rite (2181m) offers a complete 360-degree…

    Museo all’Aperto delle 5 Torri

    Thanks to the heavenly views from the Cinque Torri, the area was a hotspot of fighting during WWI, when the Italian army established their artillery…

    Museo Civico di Palazzo Fulcis

    Although Belluno’s Civic Museum has some 600 notable regional works of art, including some stunning canvases by local talent Sebastiano Ricci, the real…

    Museo Civico

    Feltre’s civic museum thoughtfully tells the rich history of this charming town. The display starts with the coats of arms of Feltre’s most noble families…

    Piazza dei Martiri

    Belluno's main pedestrian square is the Piazza dei Martiri (Martyrs' Sq), named after the four partisans hanged here in WWII. On the north side various…

    Cattedrale di San Martino

    Belluno’s majestic cathedral with its elegant, onion-domed campanile (bell tower) designed by Filippo Juvarra was originally raised in 850 on top of an…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Veneto Dolomites.

