Ascoli Piceno activities
Bike Tour and Aperitif in Ascoli Piceno
The visit consists in an unusual guided bike tour through the typical streets, churches (Duomo of Sant Emidio, San Francesco, San Vincenzo e Anastasio), squares (Piazza del popolo, Piazza Arringo, Piazza Ventidio basso, Piazza Sant'Agostino), secret gardens and finally, wine and local product tasting. The guide will explain each single monument, points of interest, typical cafes visited by locals with local users. Get your bicycle in Piazza Giacomini close to "Ex-gil" parking (300 mt) and start your tour.
Vino Cotto Tasting
Vino CottoÂ has been known since ancient times. In 191 BC It is quoted by Plautus, in "Pseudolus" comedy, among the drinks mixed wine in a lavish banquet. In the first century A.D. Columella, in his "De Agricultura", Book XII, describes: "... until decrease of one third will bake the sweet taste must; when it is cooked is called defruntum. It just moves cooled in barrels and storing view to use. " Pliny the Elder in his Natural History, shows what has already been said by Plautus and ranking cooked wine among the most sought sweet drinks produced in Italy, stating that: "... the cooked have their own savor and not that of wine."The provided activity gives you a complete panorama in vino cotto experience, from history to tastings. In theÂ The tasting will be combined with typical products by the host farmer and his family.The experienceÂ includes: a visit of the vineyard and production tools with final tastings, indoor shop.Lunch/Diner not included.Â Self drive transfers to farm. max 15 pax groups. min 2 pax. Starting time 10:00 or 15:00, we reccomend to send us your favourite starting time.
Beer Tasting
At 10:00 am or 4:00 pm you can reach our selected brewery to begin your taste.The experience will start with a visit of a part of process units, tools, with final guided beer tastings.Beers made in collaboration with the "Montelago Celtic Festival", the largest of the National Celtic music festival. Italian and European hops, malts give this beer a unique taste and aroma.High quality beers realized respecting the most ancient tradition of brewing, combining the fantasy and to the care of brewer high-profile commodities.Experiences available in Urbisaglia and Folignano! Choose your best!Lunch and Diner, transfer from/to not included in the package.
Wine Day
The Wine Day will start with a pick-up at the indicated Hotel/Appartment/Villa, at 8.30 am, we'll discover four of the best wineries of the Provincia of Ascoli Piceno, Macerata, Fermo (Marche) and Teramo (Abruzzo), according to your holiday area; the wineries visits start with an introduction of traditional wine making, vineyard, halls and tools guided by your own host and, where necessary, translated by your tour leader.Transfers between wineries are 30 minutes max, 2 wineries visits in the morning before lunch, in a selected typical restaurant, 2 wineries visits in the afternoon leaded by our tour leader ITA, ENG, ESP speaking.This tour is bookable for persons in the Holiday Areas: Provincia di Ascoli Piceno, Macerata, Fermo and Teramo.Lunch included.Tour Leader ITA, ENG, ESP included.
Ascoli Piceno Walking Tour
Arrive at Piceno Tour base or in Viale de Gasperi Bus Station, in the city centre of Ascoli Piceno and meet our informed and friendly guide. From here you will start exploring the town with a first stop in Piazza Arringo and the Duomo of Ascoli. Guided Tour "Discover Ascoli"The tour takes approximately two hours and half for a guided tour of the two main squares of the historic center of Ascoli Piceno: Piazza Arringo and Piazza del Popolo.Starting from the Palazzo dell'Arengo in Piazza Arringo will be shown the Cathedral of Sant'Emidio (also the interior), the Bishopric and the Panichi Palace.Then you will immerse yourself in the medieval atmosphere of the ancient district of San Giacomo, discovering its "rue" features, gentle towers and Romanesque churches, as far as the Roman Augustian bridge.After reaching the "lounge" of the city, the nearby Piazza del Popolo, you will be able to admire the Palazzo dei Capitani del Popolo, the historic cafe Meletti and the Church of San Francesco with the main cloister and the minor cloister, to the theater theater Ventidio Bass.The visit will end with the Ponte Romano of Porta Solestà the unique bridge in the world visitable inside.
Provincia of Ascoli Piceno Wine Tasting
Enjoy the 2 starting times a day for the activities, 11:00 in the morning, 05:00 pm in the afternoon. The visit will start with an explaination of the winery and the history of grapes and instruments; after a brief presentation, guided visit in the structure and bottaia, guided wine tasting in tasting room with other regional product tasting, fried olives, moscioli, ham, cheese and bread (according to the selected area).Most of the properties of selected vineyards are famous entepreneurs as Famiglia Lunelli (Ferrari wine), Amaretto di Saronno and much more.You'll really enjoy the tasting with beatiful and fashinating landescapes close to the sea.